South Africa will start their 2018 international season with a historic Test against Wales in Washington on June 2.

Springboks to face Wales in Washington

The Springboks, without a head coach after Allister Coetzee was sacked this month, will come up against Warren Gatland's side at the RFK Stadium in what will be their first clash with a Tier One nation at a neutral venue other than in the World Cup.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said: "The match in Washington allows us to take Springbok rugby to America and to potentially expand the team's appeal to very large audience.

"Our research shows that the Springboks have a growing worldwide fan base and we see the match in Washington as ideal platform to tap into a market that offers huge possibilities for South African rugby, in the exciting American sporting area.

"We are also grateful to the Wales Rugby Union for their efforts in making this match a reality and it will get a very challenging international season off to a great start."

South Africa have not played in the United States since back in 2001, when they beat the hosts 43-20 in Houston.