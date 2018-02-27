Badou Ndiaye believes the fitness of his Senegal teammates is key to achieving success at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Fitness key to Senegal's World Cup hopes, says Badou Ndiaye

The Teranga Lions are making a return to the global showpiece after their maiden appearance at the Korea/Japan 2002, where they stunned defending champions France and eventually, made a laudable quarterfinal exit.

They are drawn in Group H alongside Poland, Colombia and Japan. And the Stoke City midfielder is hoping that none of Aliou Cisse's squad member gets hurt ahead of the big summer in Russia.

"We are not there yet, we have to focus on our clubs first but I hope no one gets injured so that we all go to represent our country and play our best," Ndiaye told BBC Sport.

"We are talking about it [World Cup] and it's a great opportunity for our generation to play at the World Cup.

"We just have to be focused. If you think too much about it then injury will happen. We just have to play our game not to think so much about getting injured.

"With the help of God everything will be ok," he added.

"[Being fit] is not only about the World Cup but as a professional, you always have to look after yourself."

The midfielder secured a big move to Stoke City from Galatasaray in the January transfer window.

And with the Potters placed 19th with only 10 games to the end of the 2017-18 English Premier League season, the 27-year-old is positive about surviving the drop.

"We have a quality team with good players and we are working hard in training.

"We just have to keep working like this to take more points and I am positive that we will be safe."