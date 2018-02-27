Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy spoke out sharply Sunday on the recruiting scandal that has engulfed NCAA basketball, saying blame rests with the organization, not on coaches.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy rips NCAA as 'maybe worst organization in sports'

"The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports," Van Gundy said before Detroit's loss to the Hornets (via the Detroit News). "They certainly don't care about the athlete. They're going to act like they're appalled by all these things going on in college basketball.

"Please — it's ridiculous, and it's all coming down on the coaches."

Van Gundy also criticized the restriction that prohibits high school players from going straight to the NBA, as did LeBron James. That practice was banned in 2006 under the collective bargaining agreement.

“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against them coming out made a lot of excuses but a lot of it was racist," Van Gundy said. "The reason I’m going to say that is I’ve never heard anybody go up in arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re white kids and nobody has a problem. But all of a sudden, you’ve got a black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision?

“But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on. If there’s a college that can’t tell a kid that when you have a chance to make $2.5 million to $3 million a year guaranteed for four years that you should skip college, then the institution is no good.”

Van Gundy's voice is one opinion on the current state of the beleaguered NCAA. But he has familiarity with the college game, having coached 14 years in the college ranks, including the 1994-95 season as head coach at Wisconsin.

The veteran coach also spoke out on NCAA player-transfer rules, saying players should be able to transfer between schools every year without sitting out a season.

“And while we’re on it, they should be able to transfer schools every year," Van Gundy said. "The one thing I know about the NCAA is the last group of people they care about is — as they call them, the ‘student-athletes’ — which is part of their ability to promote themselves. They don’t care about them at all.”