Vincent Kompany says playing under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City is like studying at university due to the Catalan's deep preparation for every game.

Kompany: Playing under Guardiola like football university

Guardiola claimed the first silverware of his 18-month spell at City with a 3-0 demolition of Arsenal at Wembley in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, with the Premier League title almost certain to follow.

Kompany, who graduated from Manchester Business School with a Masters of Business Administration in December, hailed the research carried out by Guardiola, a two-time Champions League winner from his time at Barcelona.

"I think the best way he has ever been described is he is intense and relentless," Kompany told talkSPORT. "You never feel satisfaction and I'm sure even today [Monday] we'll be back at it and focusing on the next game.

"Whether it's Wigan [Athletic], whether it's Arsenal, it doesn't really matter in the way we prepare for games. What he gives us is that incredible amount of knowledge he shares, and he is really good at delivering his message as well.

"We always feel we have an advantage over other teams just because he's been very precise with the information and what he wants us to do.

"Working with him is like doing 10 years of studying, I compare it with going to university, that's the level. We never stop learning every single day."