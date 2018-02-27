Jordan Howard is making some big predictions for the 2018 NFL season.

Jordan Howard promises Bears will make playoffs in 2018

The running back told NFL Network Monday morning that not only will the Bears have a winning season for the first time in four years, but that they will make the playoffs.

“The Bears are definitely going to have a winning season,” Howard said. “We’re going to get to the playoffs. So I guarantee we get to the playoffs.”

The Bears haven't made the playoffs since 2010, when they advanced to the NFC championship game, but lost to the Packers.

But with a new coach in Matt Nagy and a year of experience behind quarterback Mitch Trubisky, Howard has reason for optimism.

"We have to go after some receivers ... we definitely have to get some receivers in and help Mitch," Howard said. "I feel like that's the part that's going to complete us because we got the run game down, but now we just got to get the passing game going. I feel like that will take us over the top."

Former teammate Alshon Jeffrey predicted over a year ago the Bears would win the Super Bowl last year, but free agency saw him land with the Eagles. While Jeffrey was wrong about the Bears, he did celebrate a Super Bowl victory with Philadelphia in February.