Atalanta charged over fans' alleged racist chanting toward Batshuayi

UEFA has charged Atalanta with racist behavior after the club's supporters allegedly directed "monkey chants" toward Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi in their Europa League tie last week.

Marcel Schmelzer's late goal in Thursday's 1-1 second-leg draw earned Dortmund a 4-3 aggregate victory, but the result was overshadowed by Batshuayi's accusations of racism against Atalanta fans.

Batshuayi, a Belgian-born international of Congolese descent, tweeted after the game: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther".



When asked by Sky Sport Italia about the alleged chants, Atalanta president Antonio Percassi said he hadn't heard anything.

"I'll be honest, I didn't hear them," he said. "If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologize to Batshuayi. This should never happen."

Atalanta and Dortmund also have been charged over supporters setting off fireworks and throwing objects during Thursday's tie, with UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body set to deal with the cases March 22.

The Serie A club was fined €40,000 (approx. $49,000) in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a league game.

Batshuayi, a Chelsea striker on loan to Dortmund, reacted to UEFA's move Monday by describing the offending fans as "a couple idiots" and adding, "Let's clean our stadiums and play the beautiful game" followed by the hashtag #KickItOut, referring to the international movement to eliminate racism from international soccer.