The Astros and Dodgers, who battled through seven games in last year’s World Series, have the best chances of all 30 MLB teams to make the 2018 playoffs, according to odds released Sunday by the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

​Las Vegas posts odds on all 30 MLB teams making playoffs

The Westgate bookmakers opened both World Series champion Houston and runner-up Los Angeles at odds of -1100 to make the playoffs, meaning a bet of $1,100 is required to make a $100 profit. Gamblers who want to take shots the other way can get +700 odds (7/1) on either team not making the playoffs. In that case, a winning $100 bet would result in a $700 profit.

The Nationals have the next shortest odds to make the playoffs, opening at -700 at the Westgate.

The Yankees (-400) and Cubs (-340) round out the top five, and the Red Sox (-310) are sixth from the top.

At the bottom of the order, the Derek Jeter-led Marlins are offered at +4000 odds (40/1) to get to the playoffs, making Miami the longest shot on the Westgate board.

Postseason hopes are also dim in Detroit (30/1) and Kansas City (30/1), and the White Sox (11/1) and Orioles (10/1) have been assigned odds in the double digits as well.

Here are all 30 teams' odds to make the playoffs, listed in two pages.

2018 Playoff Prop, Page 1 by Marcus DiNitto on Scribd

2018 Playoff Prop, Page 2 by Marcus DiNitto on Scribd