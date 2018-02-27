Hall of Famer Orlando Cepeda showing 'major improvement' after cardiac incident

Baseball Hall of Famer and longtime Giants star Orlando Cepeda is showing "major signs of improvement" following a recent cardiac incident that left him hospitalized in critical condition.

The Giants issued a statement Monday morning updating his condition: "The Cepeda Family would like to thank the baseball family for its concern and well wishes for Orlando. We are pleased to report that Orlando continues to make significant progress every day and is showing major signs of improvement."

The 80-year-old Cepeda was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after suffering cardiac arrest and falling in a parking lot, where he suffered a "severe blow to the skull," according to the San Jose Mercury News. He had been listed in critical condition.

Cepeda looked healthy last month at former teammate Willie McCovey's 80th birthday party at AT&T Park, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nicknamed “Baby Bull” because of his thick build, Cepeda earned NL Rookie of the Year honors in 1958, the year the Giants moved from New York to San Francisco.

One of baseball's top power hitters through the 1960s and early '70s, the first baseman-outfielder was traded to the Cardinals in 1966 for pitcher Ray Sadecki. He then won the NL MVP award in 1967 as St. Louis won the World Series, cementing the trade as one of the worst in Giants history.

Cepeda played 17 seasons, all but the final two-plus years in the National League, hitting .297/.350/.499 with 379 homers and 1,365 RBIs. He was an 11-time All-Star.

He retired in 1974 and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1999 on a Veterans Committee ballot. He has been a community representative for the Giants since 1987.