Justin Thomas hopes he's not fined for 'F— yeah!' celebration

Justin Thomas was caught on camera yelling an expletive after winning the Honda Classic in a one-hole playoff over Luke List.
WARNING: Video contains NSFW language
Justin Thomas wins in a playoff "F*** yeah, baby!" pic.twitter.com/wOO3dPdHIr
— CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 25, 2018
MORE: Justin Thomas has 'inappropriate' heckler removed
The golfer has apologized and said he hopes he doesn't get fined.
From Golf Channel:
“I didn’t know that was obviously going to be on TV or I wouldn’t have said it. Please don’t fine me very much, PGA Tour. Obviously it wasn’t out of frustration or anything. I didn’t know that was on TV, so I apologize to everybody that heard it.”
The moment appeared to upset some viewers:
What's with the language? Kids are watching man. Grow up. You lost my respect.
— Rick D'Orazio (@Historymakernow) February 25, 2018
Lost a lot or respect for Justin, uncalled for. Thought golf was a gentleman’s game. Grow up or find another job.
— Ron Goodman (@goody1937) February 25, 2018
The emotion was understandable, as Thomas earned $1,188,000 with the thrilling win.