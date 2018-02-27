News

Justin Thomas hopes he's not fined for 'F— yeah!' celebration

Justin Thomas was caught on camera yelling an expletive after winning the Honda Classic in a one-hole playoff over Luke List.

WARNING: Video contains NSFW language



MORE: Justin Thomas has 'inappropriate' heckler removed

The golfer has apologized and said he hopes he doesn't get fined.

From Golf Channel:



“I didn’t know that was obviously going to be on TV or I wouldn’t have said it. Please don’t fine me very much, PGA Tour. Obviously it wasn’t out of frustration or anything. I didn’t know that was on TV, so I apologize to everybody that heard it.”



The moment appeared to upset some viewers:




The emotion was understandable, as Thomas earned $1,188,000 with the thrilling win.

