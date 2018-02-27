The wait is over, Red Sox fans. J.D. Martinez is officially a part of the club.

Red Sox finally announce J.D. Martinez signing

Martinez, 30, was introduced early on Monday.

Some tricky language in the five-year, $110 million deal and a final physical held up the signing since it was first reported last week.

Martinez arrived at Boston's spring training facility last Wednesday, so the wait for an official announcement had Boston fans biting their fingernails hoping the exam came back clean.

Despite battling an injury, Martinez slashed .303/.376/.690 with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs in just 119 games last season.

He started the year in Detroit but was traded to the Diamondbacks before the July 31 trade deadline.

Boston were 27th in MLB in 2017 with 168 home runs, so Martinez's power production is much needed as the Red Sox hope to contend with the Yankees in the AL East.

Only the Braves, Pirates and Giants had fewer homers than Boston last season.