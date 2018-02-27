News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

USWNT to honor Florida shooting victim thanks to tweet that went viral

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Twitter is often lambasted for perpetuating negativity, and rightfully so. But the power of the micro-blogging platform can be harnessed in positive ways, too, evidenced by the U.S. women’s national soccer team’s interaction with a student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

USWNT to honor Florida shooting victim thanks to tweet that went viral

USWNT to honor Florida shooting victim thanks to tweet that went viral

Thanks to a tweet posted by Jamie Morris, a soccer player at Stoneman Douglas who has 608 followers as of this Monday morning writing, the USWNT will honor Alyssa Alhadeff, one of the 17 victims killed in the Valentine’s Day shooting at Parkland (Fla.) school, at its March 7 game in Orlando against England.

Morris’ tweet, which “quickly went viral,” according to USA Today, asked for Twitter’s help in getting word to the USWNT that Alhadeff should be honored at the SheBelieves Cup game at Orlando City Stadium.



The team obliged, tweeting that Alhadeff’s family would be invited to the match and that there would be a moment of silence in her remembrance.

#AlyssaAlhadeff


After another Twitter user suggested the team should also invite the entire Stoneman Douglass girls squad, the USMNT did one better, adding Alhadeff’s club team to the guest list as well.

Back To Top