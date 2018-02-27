George Groves will request that his World Boxing Super Series final against Callum Smith is put back a month after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday.

Groves to request Super Series final postponement after surgery

The WBA super-middleweight champion appeared to dislocate his shoulder in a frantic final round of his unanimous semi-final points victory over Chris Eubank Jr this month.

Groves is due to face fellow Englishman Smith in a showdown on June 2, but the Londoner is to ask for a postponement.

He tweeted: "Morning boxing fans. This morning I go in for a minor operation on my injured shoulder. The good news is I'll be fit to fight in the final in July.

"We will be applying to the @WBSuperSeries for a one month extension and are hopeful of securing this. #TeamSaintGG."

Smith beat Nieky Holzken, a late replacement for the unwell Jurgen Brahmer, on points to reach the final on Saturday.