Groves to request Super Series final postponement after surgery

George Groves will request that his World Boxing Super Series final against Callum Smith is put back a month after undergoing shoulder surgery on Monday.
The WBA super-middleweight champion appeared to dislocate his shoulder in a frantic final round of his unanimous semi-final points victory over Chris Eubank Jr this month.
Groves is due to face fellow Englishman Smith in a showdown on June 2, but the Londoner is to ask for a postponement.
He tweeted: "Morning boxing fans. This morning I go in for a minor operation on my injured shoulder. The good news is I'll be fit to fight in the final in July.
"We will be applying to the @WBSuperSeries for a one month extension and are hopeful of securing this. #TeamSaintGG."
Smith beat Nieky Holzken, a late replacement for the unwell Jurgen Brahmer, on points to reach the final on Saturday.