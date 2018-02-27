News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

KP Boateng: Nobody could have predicted Frankfurt's transformation

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Kevin-Prince Boateng is amazed by their overwhelming performance in the German topflight this season.

KP Boateng: Nobody could have predicted Frankfurt's transformation

KP Boateng: Nobody could have predicted Frankfurt's transformation

After a disappointing 11th finish last season, the Eagles are enjoying a turnaround in fortunes as they currently sit fourth on the Bundesliga log.

Sights set on playing in Europe next season, only one mark separates Niko Kovac's outfit from second-placed Borussia Dortmund and third-positioned Schalke 04 who are tied on points.

“Nobody could have predicted such a transformation, which makes it all the more special," Boateng told the club's official website.

"We’re working hard every day and get on really well as a team - and it’s showing.

"Everyone respects one another within the squad, and the coach has obviously played a big role as well.”

“We’ve probably secured our top-flight status already, that’s true. We obviously want to stay near the top of the league.

"We deserve to be in such a strong position because we play good football and with a lot of passion.

"It’s a wonderful feeling to be so near the top - it’s just reward for all the hard work we’ve put in over the past few weeks.”

Frankfurt's good run, however, suffered a blip on Saturday when they fell 1-0 at VfB Stuttgart.


MORE:
Adomah on next target, signing 10-year Aston Villa deal and Ghana recall

The Eagles host Hannover 96 in their next league fixture on Saturday.

Back To Top