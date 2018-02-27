NFL salary cap for 2018 could pass $179M, report says

The NFL salary cap for the 2018 season will be at least $178 million and could exceed $179 million, surpassing the high end of previous projections, Pro Football Talk reported, citing an unidentified source with knowledge of the situation.

The league and NFL Players Association will finalize the 2018 cap number ahead of the March 14 start of the new league year.

In December, the NFL projected a range of $174.2 million to $178.1 million in 2018, up from $168 million in 2017. However, as PFT noted, the actual salary cap the league and union negotiate likely will exceed those projections, as it frequently has in the past:

"The cap has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, even with a decline in TV ratings. With the Thursday night broadcast package spiking from $450 million to at least $550 million annually as of 2018, the increases likely will continue."