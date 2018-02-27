Romelu Lukaku feels he deserves "a bit more respect" for his Premier League goal record but admits he needs trophies to silence his critics properly.

Lukaku 'expects a bit more respect' for Manchester United goalscoring form

The Belgium international produced a fine display against old club Chelsea on Sunday, cancelling out Willian's opener before setting up Jesse Lingard for the winner in Manchester United's 2-1 victory.

Lukaku has been criticised for his performances against top sides in the past, and his strike at Old Trafford was his first against a team in the league's top eight since his reported £75million move to United from Everton.

However, the 24-year-old, who has scored 22 goals in all competitions in 2017-18, feels his consistency in the top flight is often overlooked.

"I've been in the game for so long," said the striker. "I started playing when I was 16. Year in, year out, people expect 20 goals from me. I've been doing it for 10 years straight so I think I've proved myself.

"You expect a bit more respect but it's the situation we're in. I don't listen to it [the criticism]. I just want to improve and show the people what I can do on the pitch."

Lukaku believes silverware is the only way he will keep criticism to a minimum in future.

Asked what it will take to earn the respect he wants, he replied: "If I win. I want to win. As long as I win and I lead my team to winning, that's when I will be really satisfied.

"As a football player, I don't play for the individual. I think a lot of big players that we recognise today in the game are players who have won something and I want to be part of them."

Lukaku had been heavily tipped to move back to Chelsea before United won the race for his signature last July, and he insists he made the right decision to join Jose Mourinho's side.

"When I make a choice, it's with my head and my heart," Lukaku said. "I made the right choice for me. As you can see, I'm in a good situation. I'm with a manager and players who push me every day. The challenge is there to win and it's something that I wanted.

"I just need to keep working hard. I think I have got a nice record. I've scored a lot this season and I just want to keep going. I know that I can improve and I want to improve and really work hard. I want to win trophies. We are still in the fight in two competitions. It's not going to be easy but it's a nice challenge.

"I'm 24 and I think I have a lot of years ahead of me to improve before my prime so I'm never satisfied. I always want to improve and get better and it's a nice challenge."