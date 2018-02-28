News

Spurs guard Patty Mills subject to racist taunt from Cavaliers fan

Sporting News
Sporting News

Australian point guard Patty Mills was subject to a racist taunt from a Cavaliers fan, during the San Antonio Spurs' 110-94 win in Cleveland.



The incident occured with 2:29 remaining in the fourth quarter with Mills lining up at the free-throw line.

Arena microphones picked up the fan's words that he hurled in Mills' direction: “Hey, Jamaican dog. They want their bobsledder back,” the fan yelled.

Mills, whose parents are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander took to Twitter after a Twitter user sent him the video of the incident, appealing for further education and enlightenment for the fan, especially during Black History Month.



The incident marred what should have been a night of celebration for Mills, who with his second three-pointer of the night and 657th of his Spurs career, moved into fourth all-time on the franchise's three-pointers made list, passing Matt Bonner.

Mills finished the night with 11 points on 3-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from the three-point line, five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes of action.

