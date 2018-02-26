AC Milan midfielder Kessie dreams of playing for Manchester United

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie has revealed his dream of playing for the most successful English Premier League club, Manchester United.

The Cote d’Ivoire international has been a key figure in Gennaro Gattuso’s team this season with several impressive displays in midfield.

With reported interests from top European clubs including Napoli and Chelsea in the summer, Kessie opted for a switch to the San Siro outfit, completing a two-year loan move from Atalanta.

However, the 21-year-old has stated his desire to play in English Premier League in the future, 'and in particular Manchester United'.

“I did not hear any rumours around Roma, as I was at the Africa Cup of Nations and so focused only on playing,” Kessie told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I like the Premier League and in particular Manchester United, the club I dream of playing for.

“Chelsea is also a great club, no one would refuse it, but I dream of United.”

Kessie has scored four goals in 25 league appearances for the Rossoneri so far this season.