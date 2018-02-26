



Drenthe, Klaassen & Everton's worst signings of all time



Alex Nyarko



When a supporter feels the need to invade the pitch to tell you just how badly you have been performing, you know that the writing is on the wall! That was the case for Nyarko, who having made 33 appearances across four seasons after signing from Lens for £4.5 million, was told in no uncertain terms by a travelling fan during a trip to Highbury that he was no longer welcome. Needless to say he never made another Toffees appearance.



Lars Jacobsen



While Everton were able to sign the Dane on a free transfer from Nurnberg, much was expected from the full-back under David Moyes. He struggled with injuries and form throughout his debut campaign, though he did end up playing in the 2009 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea. Remarkably Moyes was keen to hang onto him, but he eventually left for Blackburn after just one season on Merseyside.



James Beattie



Signed for £6 million from Southampton and reportedly nearing a regular place in the England squad, Beattie never came close to living up to his potential at Goodison. He did make 86 appearances across three seasons at Everton, but he was rarely a starter.



Steve Simonsen



Signed for £3.3 million from Tranmere Rovers, Simonsen was the most expensive British goalkeeper ever when he moved to Goodison Park. He failed to make an appearance during his first season, however, and was eventually released in 2004 having played just 35 times in six years at the club.



Sandro Ramirez



Regarded as a bargain when he arrived for £5.5 million in the summer of 2017, it soon became apparent that Sandro's style was not suitable for Premier League football. Six months on he is back in Spain with Sevilla and has already made clear that he would like to return to La Liga on a permanent basis come the end of the campaign.



Per Kroldrup



Signed for £5 million from Udinese, the defender made just one Premier League appearance against Aston Villa, during which he looked massively out of his depth. Unable to deal with the pace and intensity of the English game, he has gone down in Everton folklore for all the wrong reasons.



Andy van der Meyde



Everton beat Tottenham and Monaco to the signing of winger Van der Meyde, but they probably wish they hadn't! The former Inter man's party lifestyle meant he was largely unfit for purpose under David Moyes, with his battles with drugs and drink eventually leading to his retirement in 2012.



Li Weifeng



Signed on loan to coincide with the club taking up a sponsorship deal with Chinese beer company Chang, his arrival was blatantly a marketing move and no more. He made just one appearance before returning to the Far East.



Royston Drenthe



Having arrived on loan from Real Madrid, Everton fans would have been forgiven for believing Drenthe would be the game-changer they needed in wide areas. Instead they got a massively inconsistent performer who was eventually told to stay away by David Moyes following a series of disciplinary issues.



Ibrahima Bakayoko



A favourite for those who played Championship Manager, Bakayoko failed to put in the same level of performances in reality. He scored just four goals after arriving from Montpellier for £4.5 million and earned himself the moniker of 'Baka-joke-o' in the process.



Oumar Niasse



Though he has since become something of a cult figure at Goodison this season, it is hard to argue that he remains one of the biggest transfer flops in recent Everton history. Having cost £13.5 million in January 2016, six months later he did not have a squad number or even his own locker in the senior squad's dressing room.



Denis Stracqualursi



Though his efforts could not be faulted following his arrival on loan in 2011, the Argentine striker never looked like being a consistent goalscorer at Premier League level. He netted just one goal in 21 appearances for the Toffees before returning to South America, where he has become something of a journeyman.



Brett Angell



A prolific forward in the lower leagues, Everton twice signed Angell on loan before bringing him to Goodison Park on a permanent deal - paying Southend United £500,000 for his services in 1994. He only managed 20 appearances across all three spells, however, with the step up to the Premier League proving too much for the 6'4" forward.



Davy Klaassen



From captaining Ajax to the Europa League final to failing to make Everton's matchday squad in the space of nine months - Klaassen's £23.6 million move to Merseyside has been an unqualified failure. Sam Allardyce even criticised the player for failing to complete a loan move to Napoli during the January transfer window - a sure sign that he is not part of the current manager's long-term plans.