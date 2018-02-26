Eric Bailly is overjoyed after marking his 50th appearance for Manchester United in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea in an English Premier League outing at Old Trafford.

Eric Bailly revels in Manchester United milestone

The Cote d'Ivoire international joined the Red Devils in June 2016 from Spanish side Villarreal and has been impressive in the backline of United.

He played a crucial role as they secured their first Europa League title in the 2016-17 season after defeating Ajax in the final game.

This season, though hampered by a groin strain injury, he has managed to help his side keep nine clean sheets in 12 of his appearances so far.

On Sunday, the defender made a cameo after coming in for Alexis Sanchez to help Jose Mourinho’s men reduce the gap between league leaders Manchester City to 13 points, thanks to Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard’s efforts which rendered Willian strike a mere consolation.

Impressed to mark his 50th appearance for the 20-time Premier League winners, the former Espanyol player took to the social media to share his feelings on the feat.

“Great afternoon at Old Trafford,” Bailly wrote on Instagram.

“A win and an appearance - my 50th as a Red Devil, this time back at home.”

MORE:

Manchester United defender Eric Bailly returns in Huddersfield Town win

| Manchester United’s Eric Bailly thrilled with return from injury

| Manchester United’s Eric Bailly returns for Huddersfield Town’s tie



Bailly will be looking forward to his first start since he recovered from a groin strain injury when United travel to Selhurst Park to confront Crystal Palace in their next league clash on March 5.