Tim Cahill is going to the World Cup...just maybe not as a Socceroos player

Socceroos stalwart Tim Cahill is guaranteed to be on the plane to the World Cup in Russia - as a passenger on a tour for travel company Trip A Deal.

The 38-year-old is the face of Trip A Deal's World Cup holiday package and will be present on the tour if he isn't picked in the Australian squad, according to the company.

The tour, which is now sold out, set back its participants a cool $13,999 and includes premium Socceroos match tickets, flights, accomodation and city tours.

It's understood Cahill will meet and greet the tour with other Australian team members if he is part of the World Cup squad, but Trip A Deal says he will be a passenger if he is overlooked by new Socceroos coach Bert Van Marwijk.

Cahill's association with Trip A Deal has come under scrutiny previously after plugging the company with a goal celebration following the winner he scored against Syria in the first World Cup playoff.

The Millwall striker is yet to start a match for the Championship club since joining at the end of January - nearly 2 months after leaving A-League side Melbourne City.

He played 11 minutes for Millwall on Sunday (AEDT), coming on as a late substitute in the 1-0 victory over Burton Albion.

However, questions are being asked about his suitability for Socceroos selection, having only played 110 minutes of senior club football, for either City or Millwall, since the Australian season began in October.

But Cahill isn't concerned by his lack of playing time at Millwall, claiming the professional training environment is serving him well.

"I don't think it's about playing. Hundred per cent it's not," Cahill told Fox Sports last week.

"Everyone says 'oh, you gotta play, gotta play to get to the World Cup'. Let's just put the World Cup aside.

"This is about being in a professional environment that tests me every day. And hopefully, touching wood, no injuries."

Cahill's next opportunity for first team football will come when Millwall host Sunderland this coming Sunday (AEDT).

He will be hoping to impress with Australia playing friendlies against Norway and Colombia during March's international window.