Ligue 1: Neymar's ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury

Neymar's ankle in heavy strapping after Classique injury

Neymar posted a photo on social media of his ankle in heavy strapping after being taken off on a stretcher in tears during Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 win over rivals Marseille on Sunday.

The Brazil international was carried from the Parc des Princes pitch during the latter stages of the convincing Classique victory.

PSG were already 3-0 up and had used all of their substitutes when Neymar rode a tackle from Marseille's Bouna Sarr and then appeared to roll his right ankle when planting his foot on the ground.

Replays showed the Brazilian's ankle made a sudden awkward movement as it came into contact with the turf.

The sight of Neymar being carried off on a stretcher will have caused panic among PSG fans, with their Champions League round of 16 second leg clash against Real Madrid coming up on March 6.

However, coach Unai Emery did suggest in his post-match news conference that he does not expect Neymar to miss that outing, with a serious injury ruled out following the forward's visit to hospital.

He did need some significant strapping on his ankle, though, and he posted a photo of it on his official Instagram story early on Monday.