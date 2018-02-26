News

IOC responds to Russian hockey stars' anthem surprise

AAP /

Russia's imminent return from a doping suspension won't be derailed because its hockey players sang their national anthem, the International Olympic Committee says.

The Russian men's team defied IOC rules by belting out the anthem at their medal ceremony following Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Germany in the gold-medal game.

"We understand that this was over-excitement by the athletes who had just won a gold medal in extraordinary circumstances," the IOC said.

The IOC suspended Russia's membership in December over a doping scheme at the 2014 Olympics.

However, 168 Russians were allowed to enter the PyeongChang Olympics as "Olympic Athletes from Russia" in neutral uniforms.

The anthem was a big surprise. Pic: Getty

They had to sign a document agreeing not to display any national symbols or protest the restrictions.

The Olympic anthem played when Russians won gold but they sang their anthem over the top of it.

The IOC voted against reinstating Russia in time for the closing ceremony on Sunday, which would have allowed Russian athletes to march under their national flag.

However, the IOC decided that Russia will be reinstated if no more of its athletes fail drug tests from the PyeongChang Games.

Russia produced two of the four doping cases announced so far.

Testing of samples taken from Russians in PyeongChang is nearing its end, and Russian IOC member Shamil Tarpishchev told state media on Monday that reinstatement could come as soon as Tuesday.

