Not even Tim Tebow is safe from the Mets' injury monster (it mutated well beyond an injury bug years ago). How he got hurt was Mets-ian, too.

Tim Tebow has his 'Welcome to the Mets' moment: a freak spring training injury

Tebow told reporters Sunday he tripped on a sprinkler head last week at the team's complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla., and sprained his left ankle.

Like the quarterback he is, he tried to work through the injury, but his ability to make cuts has been limited.

MORE: Tebow hasn't given XFL any thought

The New York Post reported Tebow could serve as the designated hitter in the Mets' exhibition Monday vs. the Astros if X-rays on the ankle check out.

In case you were wondering, this injury won't cost Tebow an opportunity to make the big club, even though Mets general manager Sandy Alderson predicted last week that Tebow will someday play in the major leagues. The plan has long been for the 30-year-old outfielder to begin the season with the Mets' Double-A affiliate in Binghamton, N.Y.

That plan isn't changing even though major-league outfielders Juan Lagares (hamstring), Jay Bruce (foot) and Michael Conforto (shoulder surgery) are also out. Conforto, in fact, is expected to miss the first month as his recovery drags.

If Lagares and Bruce have to miss regular-season time as well, then New York can promote a nonroster player such as Ty Kelly, Matt den Dekker or Zach Borenstein; acquire a major leaguer; and/or use infielders Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores in the outfield.