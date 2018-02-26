Coupe de France: Rami saddened by Neymar injury

Rami saddened by Neymar injury

Marseille defender Adil Rami was sorry to see Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar suffer an ankle injury, but is glad his team will not face the Brazilian in the Coupe de France.

Neymar came off on a stretcher during PSG's 3-0 Ligue 1 win over rivals Marseille at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

The Brazil international is set to miss at least a week, which would rule him out of Wednesday's clash between the teams in the cup.

Rami was saddened by the injury to Neymar, who has scored 28 goals in all competitions this season.

"It's always better to play a team that do not have their best player," he said, via L'Equipe.

"PSG are a rival, not an enemy. I'm sorry for him.

"The misfortune of some makes the happiness of others. I hope we will benefit, even if they have a deep bench."

Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were on the scoresheet for PSG, either side of a Rolando own goal.

Rami believes the result – which helped PSG move 14 points clear at the top – was harsh on his team.

"I think so. I didn't find this team very aggressive," he said. "They scored on their few opportunities. We were able to do better."