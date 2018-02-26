Rugby League: Roosters rubbish Sonny Bill return rumours

Sydney Roosters chairman Nick Politis rubbished rumours Sonny Bill Williams was set to return to the NRL club in 2018.

Roosters rubbish Sonny Bill return rumours

Williams, 32, featured for the Roosters in 2013 and 2014, but is currently playing for the Blues in Super Rugby.

The 46-time All Black has been linked with a return to the Roosters this season, with reports he could join the club at the end of the Blues' campaign.

However, Politis dismissed those suggestions, saying he was unaware where the rumours came from.

"It's news to me," Politis told Fox Sports.

"As far as I'm aware he's contracted to play rugby union in New Zealand. We love Sonny and we'll always love Sonny.

"But I'm not sure where this has come from."

Williams also played down reports he could leave the Blues, having played in his team's 41-34 loss to the Highlanders on Friday.

"I love being apart of the @BluesRugbyTeam & @AllBlacks," he wrote on Twitter.

"God willing I'm apart of another successful World Cup campaign next year in 2019."