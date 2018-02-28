NHL trade news: Grading every deal made on 2018 trade deadline day

The NHL's trade deadline is the sports mecca for rumor mongering. For weeks leading up to the most frenetic day in hockey, speculation consumes us. Much of it is farfetched, even flat-out nuts, but it's tradition nonetheless. We can't get enough.

This year's deadline feels different than years past, though. For the first time in recent memory, there's a very good chance a bona fide superstar changes teams .

Erik Karlsson's situation in Ottawa has deteriorated to a point of no return. Nine months ago, as he willed the Senators within one win of the Stanley Cup Final, it was unfathomable to imagine Karlsson, arguably the world's best player not named Crosby or McDavid, playing anywhere else the rest of his career. But due to a cavalcade of organizational missteps ( way to go, Eugene Melnyk ), it's no longer a pipe dream. The hockey world will watch and wait to see if it actually happens.

While Karlsson's name is the one on everyone's lips, there ought to be plenty more trades to go around. A handsome return for Rick Nash on Sunday by the Rangers set the market for teams looking to add a top-six forward, rental players and those with term alike. Evander Kane, Mike Hoffman, Ryan McDonagh and more are still in play.

Teams have until 3 p.m. ET to report trades to the league office, though news of some of the last-minute transactions may leak out shortly after the deadline.

Sporting News will keep you informed on news and rumblings from around the NHL, with grades on every official trade. (All times Eastern.)

NHL trade deadline 2018 live updates, grades

All 18 trades made Monday, involving 37 players

Anaheim traded LW Chris Wagner to NY Islanders for LW Jason Chimera.

Arizona traded C Ryan Kujawinski to Columbus for C Jordan Maletta.

Arizona traded C Tyler Gaudet and D John Ramage to Nashville for D Trevor Murphy and LW Pierre-Cedric Labrie.

Buffalo traded LW Evander Kane to San Jose for C Danny O'Regan, a conditional pick in the 2019 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2020.

Carolina traded RW Josh Jooris to Pittsburgh for C Greg McKegg.

Chicago traded LW Ryan Hartman and its 5th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft to Nashville for C Victor Ejdsell and Nashville's 1st- and 4th-round picks in 2018.

Chicago traded RW Tommy Wingels to Boston for a conditional pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Colorado traded D Chris Bigras to NY Rangers for D Ryan Graves.

Columbus traded C Nick Moutrey and its 3rd-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft to Ottawa for D Ian Cole.

Columbus traded C Tyler Motte and LW Jussi Jokinen to Vancouver for LW Thomas Vanek.

Detroit traded LW Tomas Tatar to Vegas for Vegas' 1st-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, NY Islanders' 2nd-round pick in 2019 (previously acquired) and Vegas' 3rd-round pick in 2021.

Edmonton traded LW Patrick Maroon to New Jersey for C J.D. Dudek and New Jersey's 3rd-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Minnesota traded D Mike Reilly to Montreal for Washington's 5th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft (previously acquired).

Montreal traded D Joe Morrow to Winnipeg for Winnipeg's 4th-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

NY Rangers traded D Ryan McDonagh and LW J.T. Miller to Tampa Bay for C Vladislav Namestnikov, D Libor Hajek, C Brett Howden, Tampa Bay's 1st-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2019.

Ottawa traded C Nick Shore to Calgary for Calgary's 7th-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft.

St. Louis traded C Paul Stastny to Winnipeg for LW Erik Foley, a conditional pick in the 2018 NHL Draft and a conditional pick in 2020.

Vancouver traded D Philip Holm to Vegas for LW Brendan Leipsic.

3:20 p.m. — All right, rapid fire. Here are all the trades made just before 3 p.m.



CAL gets Nick Shore from OTT

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





Per @JSportsnet, Pat Maroon to NJ

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





Canadiens acquire defenseman Mike Reilly from the Minnesota Wild, in return for a 5th round pick in 2019 (previously acquired from Washington). #GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2018





#RedWings are done dealing. Mike Green not moved. Only Tatar.

— Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 26, 2018





Maroon return from NJ to EDM is a third in 2019 and prospect, who I believe is in the NCAA

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





Bruins acquire Tommy Wingels from @NHLBlackhawks in exchange for conditional 5th-round pick in 2019 NHL Entry Draft: https://t.co/ozdNSaDott

— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 26, 2018



TRADE: Vegas goes all-in with Tomas Tatar deal

3:17 p.m. — Golden Knights pay up for a playoff run.



Red Wings get Vegas 2018 1st round pick, 2019 2nd round pick, 2021 3rd round pick....I like the move at first blush. Removes Tatar's money and term. Few more quality picks.

— Ted Kulfan (@tkulfan) February 26, 2018





Tatar to Vegas for a 1st this year, 2nd next year and a 3rd in 2021.

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018



TRADE: Lightning acquire Ryan McDonagh at last minute

3:10 p.m. — The Lightning trade for Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh. Details pending.



McDonagh will be heading to TB from NYR, assuming it made the deadline. Pending trade call.

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2018





Expected JT Miller also going to Tampa in McDonagh trade.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018



3:06 p.m. — It sounds like Erik Karlsson DID NOT get trade. This would have been the best deadline deal of all time.



VGK was the team in the hardest on Erik Karlsson in the final hour but did not get a deal done with OTT.

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2018



3 p.m. — Time's up. Final deals will filter in the next 30-45 minutes.

2:46 p.m. — Thomas Vanek to the Blue Jackets



VAN expected to receive Tyler Motte and Jussi Jokinen in exchange for Thomas Vanek going to CBJ.

— Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 26, 2018



TRADE: Sharks snag Evander Kane from Sabres

2:19 p.m. — As forecast, Evander Kane, by some the most coveted forward at the deadline, has been traded to the Sharks, who send a 2019 first-round draft pick, 2020 fourth-rounder and AHL forward Daniel O'Regan to the Sabres. The picks are condition-laden.



Here's the condition of the first-round 2019 pick in the Evander Kane deal: if the Sharks re-sign Kane, it's a first; but if Kane walks into free agency, it's a second-round pick in 2019

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018



Frankly, this is either the best or worst trade made so far, depending on whether you're a fan of the Sharks or Sabres. First-round picks traveled freely from teams for players like Paul Stastny, Ryan Hartman and Derick Brassard. But Kane, with 20 goals this season, brings the Sabres only a non-guaranteed first round pick that will be made 18 months from now. O'Regan, a 2012 fifth-round pick, is a former teammate of Jack Eichel at Boston University, but at 24 was far from San Jose's top prospect.

Sure, rookie general manager Jason Botterill's hands were tied. Kane's pending free agency, off-ice concerns and lack of playoff experience certainly contributed to a lesser return. But Botterill squandered his best trade chip in the first deadline deal of his career.

Sharks: A

Sabres: F

2:06 p.m. — The latest update on Erik Karlsson is there's no update. More and more, it feels like we'll have to wait until summertime to see it unfold, but we're in for one wild final hour.



. @TSNBobMcKenzie says Ottawa has offers on Erik Karlsson from at least three different teams.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018



2 p.m. — One. More. Hour. Buffalo's Evander Kane, Detroit's Mike Green, Edmonton's Patrick Maroon, Vancouver's Thomas Vanek among the pending UFAs who still haven't been dealt. Tick, tock.

1:42 — Remember when we said the Penguins might not be done? Ryan McDonagh chatter is starting to pick up, with the Pens apparently in the mix. Just over an hour to go. Buckle up.



Per @RealKyper , PIT has inquired on Ryan McDonagh

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





Kypreos: At least four Eastern teams in on McDonagh, including Pittsburgh #NYR

— Rick Carpiniello (@RickCarpiniello) February 26, 2018





The Penguins are not in on McDonagh, I was just informed.

— Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) February 26, 2018



1:19 — Max Pacioretty is far from a lock to move today. If he does, the Ducks are a newcomer to the rumor mill. The Canadiens captain has been most frequently connected to the Panthers, Flames and Stars.



Can confirm Interest from Anaheim and Florida on Canadiens' Captain Max Pacioretty.

— John Shannon (@JSportsnet) February 26, 2018



TRADE: Golden Knights get in on the action

12:56 p.m. — Lost in the commotion of the Hartman and Stastny trades, the Golden Knight sent forward Brendan Leipsic to the Canucks for AHL defenseman Philip Holm. Let the record show it's the first deadline day deal in Vegas' history.

12:24 p.m. — Paul Stastny wasn't a name bandied about in trade rumors, but the Jets had to get creative after missing on center targets over the weekend. Winnipeg acquired the 32-year-old pivot in a surprise trade with the struggling Blues . St. Louis gets a 2018 first-round draft pick, a conditional 2020 fourth-rounder and college forward Erik Foley.

The Blues agreed to retain 50 percent of Stastny's $7 million cap hit as part of the deal. A pending UFA, he also had to waive a full no-trade clause.



As for the conditions of the deal, #NHLJets will only surrender the 2020 4th-rounder if F Erik Foley doesn't sign a contract with #stlblues by Aug. 16 of 2019. Would say there's a better than average chance Foley leaves Providence College after his junior season.

— Ken Wiebe (@WiebeSunSports) February 26, 2018



MORE: Jets take center stage after acquiring Paul Stastny from Blues

GM Doug Armstrong isn't afraid to get his hands dirty with his team in a free fall. The Blues' losing streak reached six games Sunday and they're currently outside the Western Conference playoff picture. as for the Jets, they're very much in it, one of the conference's top threats.

Kevin Cheveldayoff whiffed on Derick Brassard and Tomas Plekanec over the weekend, but Stastny, with 40 points in 63 games, has the most offensive upside of the three. He also has a history playing with Jets captain Blake Wheeler and should fit in on the second line in Winnipeg.

Jets: B+

Blues: B

12:13 p.m. — Predators and Blackhawks do in fact come together on a trade sending Ryan Hartman to Nashville. Blackhawks receive 2018 first- and fourth-round draft picks along with forward prospect Victor Edjsell. A fifth-rounder in 2018 is also headed to the Predators.



OFFICIAL: #Blackhawks acquire 1st and 4th-round selections in the 2018 #NHLDraft and forward Victor Ejdsell from Nashville, in exchange for forward Ryan Hartman and a 5th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/n8DdLCBBzM

— Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 26, 2018



Hartman fell out of favor in Chicago. Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville recently benched the winger, but at 23, he's a young, high-upside gamble for the playoff-bound Predators. He scored 19 goals in 2016-17, but has just 25 points in 57 games this season. Nashville was looking to add top-nine offense, and Hartman, a restricted free agent this summer, is decent bet to bounce back, albeit one that didn't come cheap. With higher impact scoring wingers conceivably available, the first-rounder here is a bit of an overpay.

Blackhawks: B+

Predators: C

12:03 p.m. — Johnny Oduya to the Flyers, Chris Stewart to the Flames among the notable waiver claims.

Noon — Here's an update on the Ryan McDonagh situation. Panthers, Lightning and Capitals are most often mentioned as suitors for the Rangers captain, if he's moved today.



Being told that @NYRangers Ryan McDonagh sweepstakes is down to 4 clubs. All in the Eastern Conference. Going to come down to if Jim Dolan has laid down the law that we do it right and build from the ground up! Sense management doesn't want to move him but....

— Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) February 26, 2018



11:38 a.m. — Could the Predators and Blackhawks hook up for a trade? That would certainly make for an interesting partnership between the Central rivals. With the Hawks out of playoff contention (one year after a first-round sweep by the Preds), we'll see if there's a match.



Sounds like CHI/NASH working on something...Ryan Hartman is someone who interest the Predators

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





I have no details on Hartman yet. But I was told the Blackhawks were asking for a first-round draft pick and more.

— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 26, 2018



11:10 a.m. — The Predators made it official and announced the return of Mike Fisher . Nashville's former captain is coming out of retirement to chase a Stanley Cup after signing a team-friendly $1 million deal. The 37-year-old has been skating with the team for the last month.

10:46 a.m. — The Blue Jackets are said to seek an NHL forward in return for Jack Johnson. After acquiring Ian Cole, seems inevitable Johnson is dealt today.



Hearing #Ducks are making a push for #CBJ D Jack Johnson.

— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 26, 2018



10:31 a.m. — The Evander Kane trade front has been somewhat quiet as rookie Sabres GM Jason Botterill postures to maximize return. If we use the Rick Nash trade as a barometer, can the Sabres get a first-rounder, an NHL player, a prospect, a minor-league player and another pick for Kane? That would be a coup.



Forget that Kane stuff. ... Penguins are not in on Kane, team source confirms.

— Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) February 26, 2018



9:57 a.m. — The Capitals have been sniffing around the two biggest defensemen on the market. They're facing the usual salary cap complications, of course.



. @FriedgeHNIC on NHL Network: "The Capitals were interested in Ryan McDonagh, but that's not there anymore" #ALLCAPS

— Dave (@baltimoredavey) February 25, 2018





League sources say Washington is making a push for Erik Karlsson. They would have to move UFA D John Carlson elsewhere to get something done. VGK, TB, SJ also in the mix. Vegas would take Bobby Ryan. Tampa Bay can’t take Ryan.

— AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) February 26, 2018



TRADE: Ian Cole flipped to the Blue Jackets

9:45 a.m. — First trade of the day: Ian Cole, acquired by Ottawa from Pittsburgh in the Derick Brassard deal, is headed to Columbus for a third-round draft pick in 2020 and forward prospect Nick Moutrey. The Sens were out for a second-rounder, and that third is three drafts out, but hard to complain about the return for a bonus player who wasn't on the roster several days ago.



#CBJ acquire D Ian Cole from #Sens for a third-round pick and minor-league F Nick Moutrey. #tradeswhenyouredriving

— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 26, 2018



9:35 a.m. — In this Rangers firesale, no one is safe!



Good amount of interest in JT Miller and Mats Zuccarello. However, no team has been aggressive enough to this point to suggest trade likely.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018



9:07 a.m. — The Blue Jackets are all over the rumor mill this morning.



Belief is that the Jackets have also showed some interest in Ian Cole, a player GM Jarmo Kekalainen help draft during his days in St. Louis. But I wonder if trying to trade Cole depends on what happens with Jack Johnson first...

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018





Per a source, the #CBJ did indeed inquire about Artem Anisimov's availability, but only offered a third-round pick, and wanted the Blackhawks to retain half Anisimov's salary. Went nowhere. Anisimov was approached about waiving his NMC, though.

— Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 26, 2018





Believe CLB also checked in on two players Jarmo Kekalainen had a hand in drafting, Berglund and Sobotka from STL. https://t.co/PsBzm3YWYO

— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 26, 2018





As noted, and as reflected in last two RTs, #CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen’s pursuit of help at forward did not begin or end with Mark Letestu. He’s looking for help.

— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) February 26, 2018



8:45 a.m. — Can the Penguins make another move today? They've got just over $2 million in salary cap space, per Cap Friendly. Jim Rutherford will need to work more magic.



Two-time defending Cup champion Penguins made a big deal for Brassard on Friday but may not necessarily be done. Absolutely open to making another addition if it fits.

— Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 26, 2018



8:15 a.m. — A little cold-water reminder this is a complicated trade to pull off midseason. Ian Cole should be the first Sens defenseman dealt.



Nothing materialized last night to advance likelihood of Karlsson getting traded. Market opens up in the summer. Remains a top story.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018





Among the potential Ottawa Senators on the move today, Ian Cole will likely go first. Winnipeg is among the teams with interest.

— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 26, 2018



8 a.m. — You'll remember Karlsson underwent offseason surgery to repair four torn tendons in his left foot. He's said it's taken much of this season to feel 100 percent. That's going to factor in to any deal.



Essential to any Erik Karlsson trade: The acquiring team will want a long hard look at his medical info. That requires the deal to be done in principal long before 3 p.m. ET. #NHLTrade

— Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 26, 2018



12:01 a.m. — Who needs coffee when you can start the day with Erik Karlsson rumor fodder?!



Not sure about formality, but believe Erik Karlsson has made it known to Ottawa in recent days that he would prefer to see expedited resolution to the current situation.



If no trade materializes here, OTT will need to quickly regroup this summer.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





One other Karlsson trade item — I do think the team has developed more traction with a couple of Western teams, which I think in a vacuum is preferential to TB. But it’ll obviously come down to return.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





I still think TB is the leader here but maybe not surprising to see more teams really jumping in late.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





Hearing the San Jose Sharks are making a serious push for Erik Karlsson. Bobby Ryan’s possible inclusion a major stumbling block for the Sharks.

— AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) February 26, 2018





No certainties of course, but perception is that it is increasingly likely Karlsson is moved prior to tomorrow’s deadline.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





Tampa Bay remains reluctant to move players off of their roster for Erik Karlsson but sense that if Yzerman compromises, it could involve Namestnikov.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





Wherever he ends up, and whenever he moves, Ottawa’s key insistence will be on a full complement of draft picks. Some teams have a ton to offer on this front, of course.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018





The best development for Ottawa — real fever pitch of discussions and offers in last 24-hours. They’re going to be able to play one off of another here.

— Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 26, 2018



Feb. 25

Maple Leafs swoop in to steal Tomas Plekanec

​11:30 a.m. — Sorry, Winnipeg. That's two strikes. The Maple Leafs swooped in out of nowhere and acquired Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun from the rival Canadiens in exchange for prospect Rinat Valiev, forward Kerby Rychel and Toronto’s second-round draft pick in 2018. Plekanec, the top center remaining on the trade market, was believed to be at the top of the Jets' list after finishing as runner-up for Derick Brassard . Their options are severely limited now.

For Toronto, Plekanec, 35, is a quality insurance policy as center depth, even if the price tag was a little steep. He's a damn good No. 4 and a marked improvement over Dominic Moore. Also, something I didn't think I'd write on deadline day: Good job, Marc Bergevin, on maximizing his asset.

Canadiens: A

Maple Leafs: B-

Bruins acquire Rick Nash from Rangers in blockbuster

9:30 a.m. — The Bruins made the first big slash on deadline weekend, trading for top forward Rick Nash. Nash, 33, isn't the 40-goal scorer he once was, but he netted a bounty from Boston: Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, college defenseman Ryan Lindgren, a 2018 first-round draft pick and 2019 seventh-rounder all shipped off to the Rangers in return. It was an expensive price to pay, but one well worth it for a Bruins team that's readying for an Eastern Conference bloodbath.

Rangers: A

Bruins: B+