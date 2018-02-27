Tiger Woods made his third PGA Tour start of the season this week, finishing 12th at the Honda Classic.

Honda Classic: Three takeaways from Tiger Woods' latest start

After undergoing four back surgeries since 2014, many wondered how Woods would play in his latest comeback attempt. So far, Woods has two top-25 finishes while displaying solid scrambling ability.

This week's 12th-place finish marked Woods' best on the PGA Tour since the 2015 Wyndham Championship. It appears the 14-time major champion may finally enjoy a successful return, as long as his health holds up for the entire year.

Here are three takeaways from Woods' early-season form:

1. Woods has looked more consistent than expected — Sometimes, when star players return to action, they contend right away only to sink back into poor form — beginners luck some might call it. But Woods has looked solid through three PGA Tour starts, finishing t23 and 12 in two of them.

Woods' driving accuracy and iron game have been flaky at times, but his scrambling and short game have been impressive. Woods made it around brutal PGA National at even par this week, never shooting over 71. While he still hasn't contended, he's hung around on tough courses, proving a win could be on the horizon.



70-71-69-70.



Ranks this week ...

• Proximity: 1st

• Driving distance: 2nd

• Scrambling: T11

• SG: Putting: 18th

• Driving accuracy: T45

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 25, 2018



2. Woods needs to keep playing events — This may seem obvious, but Woods was known for an exclusive schedule even before his back problems. While his health will ultimately dictate exactly how many tournaments he can play, he needs to get as comfortable with his game as possible heading into The Masters in April.

The Valspar Championship, Arnold Palmer Invitational and Shell Houston Open could all be enticing options for Woods before The Masters. Woods has looked good on tough tracks this year, and he's had an abundant amount of success at Bay Hill, making the Arnold Palmer an obvious stop. He then needs to decide if he wants to play two or three more events before Augusta National, and formulate a plan from there. But Woods need to keep competing, building up reps, before the season's first major.

3. The hype is real — Droves of fans have come to watch Woods apply his craft again after many believed they may never again get the chance. Guys like Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and this week's winner Justin Thomas have enjoyed most of the support in Woods' absence, but they must feel like their galleries are a little thin these days.

Though Woods has struggled to finish off rounds, and hasn't really contended in three starts, he's given fans hope while hitting some impressive shots. Expect massive galleries every week Woods enters the field, and soon, he may have the same intimidation factor he used to his advantage during this prime.