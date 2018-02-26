News

College basketball coach arrested on domestic violence charges

University of San Diego head coach Lamont Smith was arrested Sunday in San Francisco after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Smith was detained at Oakland International Airport before the Toreros flew back to Southern California after defeating the University of San Francisco Saturday.

According to public records released by the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, Smith is facing three charges: Domestic violence, assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury and false imprisonment.



San Diego's 10News reported police were called to the team's hotel near San Francisco Union Square on a report of a domestic violence disturbance made by a woman romantically involved with Smith.

She was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

"We are aware of the report of allegations related to Lamont Smith," the school said in a statement to San Diego's 10News. "We have very few details at the time, but we will be gathering information and will be commencing an investigation into the matter."

Smith, 42, is in his third season with the University of San Diego and currently owns a 40-51 record overall with a 19-35 mark in the West Coast Conference.


