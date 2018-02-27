The second-most satanic structure in WWE made its return Sunday night, and it was a fairly solid show, if not for its over-the-top predictability.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2018: Grades, takeaways, what worked, what didn't

Surely you've heard that Roman Reigns emerged the victor of the men's Elimination Chamber, to rousing applause.

Just kidding about the applause part, of course.

Here's how we graded Elimination Chamber 2018:

Women's Elimination Chamber match: B+

As the women's wrestling revolution continues, the ladies keep upping their game. That doesn't mean all things within the division are flawless.

While the match's quality was fine, it suffered from predictable booking: Bayley and Sonya Deville starting the match was a significantly less intriguing option than Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville kicking it off.

Rose as the first elimination was disappointing, considering she's much more talented and charismatic than her Absolution counterpart Deville. This is especially poignant when you consider Deville was the second elimination in the match.

Not to mention, the lack of a resolution to the ongoing story between Mickie James and Alexa Bliss; James was eliminated by the Bayley-Banks tandem.

Still, as expected, the women delivered and once again proved that anything their male counterparts can do, they can do better.

Bliss retaining the title is a win, and the right move to make heading into WrestleMania. She's definitely the most complete wrestler on the "RAW" side, and, yes, that's including Asuka. As she showed in her post-match promo, Bliss can talk. Asuka is the better wrestler, sure, but Bliss is the most well-rounded.

Some missed spots and confusing eliminations took away from the match, but overall it was very good.

The Bar vs. Titus Worldwide: C

The Bar don't set The Bar, they are The Bar, even in filler matches.

Apollo Crews is a very talented wrestler. He has tons of athleticism, but unfortunately he has the charisma of a tree stump, and not a romantic, symbolic one, either. More like a tree stump adjacent to a sidewalk in the Bronx.

All things considered, this was a decent match, but the division is aimless at the moment. Injuries have derailed many of the potential teams that would be challenging for the straps, but let's not get it twisted, either; they're also in this position because the company can't develop good tag teams, or doesn't want to.

Whatever the case, The Bar are really good together and have quality matches, even if there isn't much competition for them at the moment.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax: B



Nia Jax certainly wasn't ready. At this point, no one may be.

I said earlier that Alexa Bliss is the most complete wrestler on the "RAW" roster, and I'll stand by that, but Asuka's ring work is second to none on the roster, main or developmental.

This was an extraordinarily physical match that made Nia Jax look good while also maintaining Asuka's undefeated streak. With every victory, though, Asuka looks a bit more fallible in the ring. That's a good thing, considering she will have to lose at some point.

Therein lies a problem.

Asuka deserves to run this undefeated streak until WWE develops a women's wrestler who can convincingly match her in the ring, step for step. My money is on Ember Moon, to resolve their feud once and for all.

If not, it'll chose the Ronda Rousey route, should Rousey prove herself.

'Woken' Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt: C+

Both guys are talented and established, and they have gimmicks that work with each other like lamb and tuna fish. Or maybe you like spaghetti and meatballs, if you're more comfortable with that analogy.

That said, this feud should be much more than it is. Considering it kind of suffered from bad timing — a random, pointless match at "RAW 25" that deserves to be, ahem, deleted — it feels a bit incomplete. There's something missing, and it doesn't have to be a title, obviously.

Maybe it should have had some more build. In any case, this rivalry may be dead in the water, which is very unfortunate. Hopefully WWE can salvage what remains, because there's still a lot of potential.

Side note: Stop volleying beach balls in an arena. It's the absolute dumbest thing that WWE fans in attendance do now.

Ronda Rousey contract signing: C-

While Rousey putting Triple H through a table was pretty sweet, the segment went on way too long, and it was nothing that couldn't have been accomplished on "RAW" — a "RAW" that will almost certainly be hurting for content, mind you.

But hey, that's certain to dominate the Monday morning entertainment news cycle, right?

It's what's best for business.

Men's Elimination Chamber match: B+

Well, we knew what was going to happen, which is a big problem given the way WWE books, and that takes away from the enjoyment of the match.

The throwdown between Reigns and Lesnar at WrestleMania was destined, like Jim and Pam on "The Office" — just significantly less heartwarming, and it makes you want to vomit, but in a different way that doesn't have anything to do with being adorable.

Braun Strowman, the wild card in all this, had another strong showing, coming out looking like money even though the crowd didn't really take to it. Here's the question, though: If WWE is putting this much of an effort into making Braun Strowman look strong, why not pull the trigger on him at WrestleMania? Is it just to make Reigns look stronger?

Certainly, there's plenty of time for all that to be sorted out.

The Elimination Chamber match itself was poorly paced and the crowd was totally out of it, most likely for fear of Reigns' inevitable victory.

Strowman looked strong in the process, eating finishing moves by four of the entrants at one point — and kicking out of all of them — and eliminating all but one — Reigns — in the losing effort.

Still, it has been apparent since Day 1 that Reigns was going to be the guy. It's just a shame it had to come at a time where there are at least three acts that should get the main event nod at WrestleMania before him.

The main event scene will be much better once Lesnar is gone — at least one would hope.