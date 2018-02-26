NBA: Late explosion leads Spurs past Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs may be wounded, but they showed they still have plenty of bite with a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA on Sunday.

Late explosion leads Spurs past Cavaliers

San Antonio have suffered a myriad of injuries this season – most notably to Kawhi Leonard – but the team exploded late Sunday in a 110-94 road win over the Cavaliers. The Spurs outscored the Cavs 34-20 in the fourth quarter, thwarting any chance of a late Cleveland comeback.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 27 points and six rebounds. Danny Green came off the bench to add 22 points on five-of-nine shooting from three-point range. New starting point guard Dejounte Murray also turned in a fine performance, scoring 13 points with nine rebounds, five assists, four steals and three blocks.

The Cavs had been playing inspired basketball ever since their roster overhaul on the trade deadline, but they looked sluggish against Gregg Popovich's Spurs squad. LeBron James scored 33 points with 13 rebounds and nine assists, but the rest of the team struggled.

Despite the loss, the Cavaliers (35-24) are still third in the Eastern Conference standings. The Spurs (36-25) are third in the West.

HUGE HOLIDAY

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday posted a season-high 36 points with nine rebounds and six assists to lead New Orleans past the Bucks 123-121 for their fifth straight victory. Anthony Davis added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

POOR PISTONS

After showing some form immediately after the Blake Griffin trade, Detroit have plummeted into a losing tailspin, dropping five of their last six games. The Pistons (28-31) lost 114-98 to the Hornets on Sunday, and are falling further out of playoff contention.

HARDEN STARS

James Harden has mastered the step-back jumper.

Harden scored 41 points with eight rebounds and seven assists in a 119-114 win over the Nuggets.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Charlotte Hornets 114-98 Detroit Pistons



New Orleans Pelicans 123-121 Milwaukee Bucks



San Antonio Spurs 110-94 Cleveland Cavaliers



Houston Rockets 119-114 Denver Nuggets



Washington Wizards 109-94 Philadelphia 76ers

ROCKETS AT JAZZ

Houston, winners of 12 straight, now have a half-game lead over the Warriors in the Western Conference. After a few rough starts, the Jazz have won 12 of 13 games, using a combination of balanced scoring and strong defense. Despite the current hot streak, Utah sit last in the Northwest Division and could use a big home win Monday.