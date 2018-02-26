Baketball: France, Serbia progress in qualifying

France and Serbia advanced to the second round of FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifying with contrasting wins on Sunday.

France, Serbia progress in qualifying

A 23-point haul form Moustapha Fall helped France cruise past Belgium 64-49 to remain unbeaten atop Group E.

Serbia, the 2014 runners-up, needed a late three-pointer from Aleksa Avramovic to edge Austria 82-81 and secure progression from Group G with Germany.

Group F remains tight after wins by Iceland (76-75 over the Czech Republic) and Finland (75-70 over Bulgaria), while Greece are through from Group H after beating Great Britain 75-70.

In the Americas, Brazil thrashed Chile 83-58 and Canada crushed Bahamas 113-67.

Australia are through to the second round of the Asian qualifiers after beating Chinese Taipei 88-68 to earn a fourth win from as many matches, while Iran, Kazakhstan and the Philippines all improved their records to 3-1 with victories.

In the African qualifiers, Nigeria maintained their 100 per cent record in Group B with an 82-59 thrashing of Mali, Central African Republic edged out Ivory Coast in overtime to claim a first win in Group D and there were also wins for Senegal and Uganda.