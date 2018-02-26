NBA reaction to the late Dan Fegan shows respect for prominent player agent

The NBA community paid its respects Sunday to longtime player agent Dan Fegan, who was killed in an automobile accident near Aspen, Colo.

The Aspen (Colo.) Times reported the SUV Fegan, 56, was driving was broadsided by a bus as Fegan tried to navigate a mountain highway.

A sample of Twitter reaction from the league, players, executives and Mavericks owner Mark Cuban:



My heart and prayers go out to the family, especially Dan’s young son who was apparently injured in this accident. #RestWithGod https://t.co/WDNwWRNqvR

— Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 26, 2018





I can’t believe you are gone. I am forever grateful for what you did for me and will never forget that. This isn’t fair but i know you are in a better place and we will have a glass of red again someday. #RipDanFegan pic.twitter.com/uyQXuXaQuC

— Chandler Parsons (@ChandlerParsons) February 26, 2018





RIP Dan John. You were a close friend with a good heart. You are missed. https://t.co/ol6TqxLQt9

— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) February 26, 2018





Arms around his family. Rest In Peace, my friend. https://t.co/Zj9JrSGTTs

— Michele Roberts (@MRobertsNBPA) February 26, 2018





Rip Dan Fegan

— Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) February 26, 2018





The NBA family mourns the loss of longtime agent Dan Fegan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

— NBA (@NBA) February 26, 2018





RIP Dan Fegan, we always had some great conversation. He loved his players and fought tooth and nail for them. I respected that about him , even from across the table. #GodBless

— TheRealOtisFSmith (@OFSmith32) February 26, 2018





RIP Dan Fegan. Life really is so precious. Prayers for his son and family.

— Roger Mason Jr (@MoneyMase) February 26, 2018





Tough news to hear. I became good friends with Dan and remember when he told me he was going to be a father. He was so excited and really enjoyed fatherhood. RIP Dan Fegan. https://t.co/BZCj8Px8JB

— Billy King (@bkdefend) February 26, 2018





Saddened to just find out my first NBA agent Dan Fegan passed away in a car accident. I am forever grateful for what Dan did for me as a pro to even more recently our lunches in LA to talk life & hoops. — Adam Harrington (@adampharrington) February 26, 2018

Fegan's client list at various points included Dwight Howard, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, DeAndre Jordan and Ricky Rubio, among others. His hard-nosed negotiating style earned him respect and scorn within league circles.