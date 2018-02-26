Areola admits concerns over Neymar ahead of PSG-Madrid clash

Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola said he is worried about Neymar after the Brazilian star was carried off the pitch on a stretcher in Le Classique.

Ligue 1 leaders PSG cruised to a 3-0 victory at home to rivals Marseille but the win was overshadowed by an ankle injury to Neymar on Sunday.

Neymar rolled his right ankle and looked to be in tears as he was aided off the ground at Parc des Princes, in a blow before Real Madrid's visit to the French capital for the second leg of their last-16 Champions League encounter on March 6.

"Of course, I'm worried about Neymar," Areola said. "His ankle was pretty swollen.

"He is an important player for us and I hope he will come back soon.

"I do not know much more, there were a lot of people around him."

PSG – 14 points clear atop the table – renew hostilities with Marseille in the Coupe de France quarter-finals on Wednesday then travel to Troyes in Ligue 1 on Saturday before their Madrid showdown.

Madrid lead PSG 3-1 following the opening leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.