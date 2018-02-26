Gattuso: Milan have to get dirty against Arsenal

Gennaro Gattuso said AC Milan are not Manchester City as he insisted his team will put their helmets on and go into battle against Arsenal in the Europa League.

Arsenal – Milan's opponents in the last 16 – were swept aside by Pep Guardiola's City 3-0 in the EFL Cup final on Sunday.

Milan continued their fine run of form under head coach Gattuso, who oversaw a 2-0 win over Roma to extend the club's unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches.

Asked about Arsenal, who visit the San Siro on March 8, Gattuso told Mediaset Premium: "Arsenal lost today, but we are not Manchester City.

"We've got to put our helmets on and go into battle."

Before Milan do battle with the Gunners, the Rossoneri face two crucial fixtures in the Coppa Italia and Serie A.

Milan will remain in Rome, where Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria inspired Sunday's triumph against Roma, for Wednesday's semi-final return leg with Lazio – who drew 0-0 at the San Siro.

Gattuso's men – seventh in Serie A – then meet Inter in Sunday's blockbuster derby.

"We have a very important match coming up on Wednesday and a target we really care about, reaching the Coppa Italia final," Gattuso added. "After that we can think about Inter, Arsenal, etc."