Honda Classic: Justin Thomas still has a lot of goals after latest win

Justin Thomas earned his eighth PGA Tour victory Sunday at The Honda Classic, defeating Luke List on the first sudden-death playoff hole.

Thomas shot a final-round 2-under 68 to get to 8 under, helped by a tremendous wedge shot into the par-5 18th, leading to a birdie. PGA National is known as one of the toughest courses on Tour, and Thomas was pleased to escape with his seventh win in his last 31 starts.

"This was a hard win, it was. I tried to stay really patient out there," Thomas said after his round. "There were a lot of great players that were up around the lead or even tied for the lead at one point, and you know, it's a place where you can be seven, eight back, and you have a chance to win because you don't know what's going to happen.



"I don't know, just something about this one, I was very calm and comfortable kind of those first 14 holes, and that's the first time I've had to play the Bear Trap in that much pressure, and it was pretty nerve-wracking. To get it done this week, you know, I was just very excited and it just was — it felt great to get it done."

After winning five events last season, Thomas was at risk of a let-down season. But the 24-year-old has already won twice this season, ending any doubt that he rested on his laurels.

"This definitely takes the pressure off me," Thomas said. "I was starting to feel a little bit — what I was pleased with with myself and I said this to my dad, said this to Jimmy (his caddie), everyone on my team; I want to be more consistent this year and I want to have more chances to win.



"Obviously I would love to win five times every season and if that meant my exact stats from last year, I'll take that every single year. But I feel like when I give myself a chance to win, I feel comfortable and I feel like I can get it done, and that's why this year I wanted to do so, more."

Thomas has already won a major championship, the FedEx Cup, and he's been consistently collecting victories. So what's next? World No. 1 is something Thomas hopes to achieve.

"There's a lot of things that I want to achieve that are going to result in that, but I mean, I think it's pretty well known that any top golfer, any golfer wants to be No. 1 in the world," Thomas said. "I think that would be kind of ludicrous to not be a goal, Top-10, Top-20 in the world player. But I just need to keep my head down and keep the gas pedal down and continue to work hard and continue to do the things that I'm doing in my off-weeks to give myself chances to win."

