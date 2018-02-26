Kevin Harvick took out the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 after a rain delay in NASCAR action on Sunday.

Harvick dominates rain-delayed race in Atlanta

Harvick crossed the finish line ahead of 2017 Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski, while team-mate Clint Bowyer was third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

The 42-year-old had led over 1,000 laps in the past seven NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway but did not have a win to show for it — until the weekend.

Harvick overcame an early pit road issue to dominate the race and make amends for last season's penalty that cost him the race.

His first win of the season was not wire-to-wire despite leading 181 laps on the day. After winning stage one, he had to restart 19th due to an air-gun issue but his number four car was easily the best in the race, which was delayed for two and a half hours due to rain.

A flurry of pit-road strategies were in play midway through the race with the threat of rain looming over the track located south of Atlanta, but the inclement weather held off long enough for NASCAR to complete the full 325 laps.

A caution reset the field and race strategies with 22 laps remaining but Harvick, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series race, was able to pull away from Keselowski.

Georgia native Chase Elliott failed to capture his first Cup Series win at his hometown track. Back in the number nine car – made famous by his Hall of Fame father Bill – he was unable to overcome his poor starting position en route to a 10th-place finish.