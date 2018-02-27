News

Predators bring back former captain Mike Fisher for playoff push

Mike Fisher is back for one last run with the Predators.

Nashville announced a pro-rated contract to secure the return of its former captain ahead of Monday's 3 p.m. trade deadline.



Fisher retired last summer but shocked some at the end of January when he announced his intentions to return to the NHL.

The 37-year-old center has been skating and working out in preparation of his return to Nashville. Last season, Fisher recorded 42 points across 72 games with the Preds.

