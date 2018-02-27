NASCAR results at Atlanta: Kevin Harvick dominates rain-delayed race

Kevin Harvick has led over 1,000 laps in the past seven NASCAR Cup Series races at Atlanta Motor Speedway but didn't have a win to show for it — until Sunday.

Harvick overcame an early pit road issue to dominate the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 and make amends for last season's costly penalty that cost him the race.

Harvick's first win of the season wasn't wire to wire despite leading 181 laps on the day. After winning Stage 1, Harvick had to restart 19th due to an air-gun issue but his No. 4 was easily the best car in the race, which was delayed 2 1/2 hours due to rain.

A flurry of pit-road strategies were in play midway through the race with the threat of rain looming over the 1.5-mile track located south of Atlanta, but the inclement weather held off long enough for NASCAR to complete the full 325 laps.

A caution reset the field and race strategies with 22 laps remaining but Harvick, who won Saturday's Xfinity Series race, was able to pull away from 2017 Atlanta winner Brad Keselowski for the win.

Harvick's teammate Clint Bowyer finished third, followed by Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr.

Georgia native Chase Elliott failed to capture his first Cup Series win at his hometown track. Back in the No. 9 car, a number made famous by his Hall of Fame father Bill, Chase was unable to overcome his poor starting position en route to a 10th-place finish.

Kevin Harvick Brad Keselowski Clint Bowyer Denny Hamlin Martin Truex Jr. Joey Logano Kyle Busch Kurt Busch Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Erik Jones Ryan Blaney Aric Almirola Austin Dillon Daniel Suarez Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Paul Menard William Byron Jamie McMurray Alex Bowman Kasey Kahne Ryan Newman David Ragan Michael McDowell Chris Buescher Ty Dillon Jimmie Johnson Cole Whitt AJ Allmendinger Ross Chastain Matt DiBenedetto Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. Harrison Rhodes Jeffery Earnhardt Trevor Bayne Gray Gaulding



