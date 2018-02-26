Reigning PGA Tour Player of the Year Justin Thomas defeated Luke List on the first play-off hole to claim the Honda Classic title.

Thomas outlasts List in play-off to win Honda Classic

Thomas and fellow American List both birdied the 72nd hole to finish regulation at eight under on Sunday.

US PGA Championship winner Thomas hit a nifty wedge from 115 yards out to within a couple feet to force the play-off. Heading back to 18 for the playoff hole, the 24-year-old birdied it again, while List settled for par.

The play-off triumph secured an eighth career title for Thomas.

After struggling through the stiff wind at PGA National during the first two rounds, Thomas tamed the course over the weekend with a five-under 65 on Saturday and a 68 on Sunday.

List, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, suffered two early bogeys, but elevated himself back into contention with three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine.

Last year, Thomas missed the cut but stuck around to congratulate Rickie Fowler on his Honda Classic win. This year, Fowler – after missing the cut this week – returned the favour.

Alex Noren, who lost in a play-off at Torrey Pines earlier this year, finished a shot off the pace in third position.

The Swede shot a final-round 67 with a clutch birdie on the par-four 16th hole- that almost helped him get into a playoff.

Tommy Fleetwood, already with a win on the European Tour this year, finished fourth at six under. The Englishman was the only player in the field this week to shoot even-par or better in all four rounds following his 69.

Former world number one and 14-time major champion Tiger Woods finished 12th at even par after closing out the tournament in good form.

Woods – playing his third event of the year having struggled with injuries – was three under through 14 holes on Sunday, but suffered a double-bogey at 15 and a bogey at 16 to derail his round.

Still, it was Woods' best finish since the 2015 Wyndham Championship.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia was tied for 33rd at five over following his 71, while four-time major winner Rory McIlroy (72) was four shots worse off.