Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff for eighth PGA Tour title

(Reuters) - Justin Thomas clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory when he won the Honda Classic in a playoff against Luke List in Florida on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thomas birdied the first extra hole, sinking a three-foot putt at the par-five 18th at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.

Earlier, Thomas (68) and fellow American List (69) finished regulation at eight-under 272, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.

Tiger Woods (70) was eight strokes behind in 12th place.







(Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris)