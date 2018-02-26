News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff for eighth PGA Tour title

Reuters
Reuters /

(Reuters) - Justin Thomas clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory when he won the Honda Classic in a playoff against Luke List in Florida on Sunday.

Golf - Thomas and List in Honda Classic playoff

Golf - Thomas and List in Honda Classic playoff

The 24-year-old Thomas birdied the first extra hole, sinking a three-foot putt at the par-five 18th at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.
Earlier, Thomas (68) and fellow American List (69) finished regulation at eight-under 272, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.
Tiger Woods (70) was eight strokes behind in 12th place.



(Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris)

Back To Top