Neymar to face Real Madrid despite ankle injury, expects Emery

Neymar should recover from a twisted ankle in time to play Real Madrid in the Champions League, according to Paris Saint-Germain coach Unai Emery.

The Brazilian was carried from the Parc des Princes pitch on a stretcher in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-0 Le Classique victory over rivals Marseille in Ligue 1.

Neymar appeared to roll his right ankle when he landed awkwardly and the world's most expensive player was in tears as he left the field.

But despite Neymar's obvious pain as he was carried off, Emery is upbeat about PSG's star man being available to face Madrid on March 6.

"The first exams reveal a twist," Emery said. "We're going to do some extra medical tests.

"We're optimistic. For his participation in the match against Real, if I had to say yes or no, I would say yes."

PSG were beaten 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the last-16 tie, although the Ligue 1 leaders were in front thanks to a goal from Adrien Rabiot.

Neymar - who has been linked with a move to Madrid since leaving Barcelona for PSG in a €222million deal in August - was perhaps fortunate not to be sent off in that tie, having appeared to dive after already being booked.

The 26-year-old had been a doubt to face Marseille due to missing training on Friday with a virus, but he was passed fit to play in a comfortable win over PSG's rivals.

The victory came at a cost, though, with Neymar expected by captain Thiago Silva to miss Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final, which is also against Marseille.

Cavani was set up by Neymar for PSG's third goal and he was concerned about his team-mate's ankle injury, which was sustained following a challenge with Bouna Sarr.

"We went into the dressing room and went to see him because we had noticed that he had left the pitch in great pain and weeping," Cavani said. "It was a hard blow, very strong.

"I hope everything is fine, that it is nothing serious and that Neymar can be with us quickly. We know how important he is to the team."