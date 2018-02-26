Neymar's suspected ankle injury is a concern for Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League tie against Real Madrid on March 6, accepts Edinson Cavani.

Cavani worried about Neymar ankle injury

The Brazilian left the field on a stretcher towards the end of a 3-0 Ligue 1 win against PSG's rivals Marseille on Sunday having seemingly rolled his right ankle when landing awkwardly.

Neymar was in tears as he was carried off the Parc des Princes pitch, with captain Thiago Silva telling Canal+ he expects the forward to miss Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final, which is also against Marseille.

Cavani was set up by Neymar for PSG's third goal in an easy La Classique victory over their rivals that leaves Unai Emery's men 14 points clear atop Ligue 1.

But the Uruguay international accepts the victory came at a cost for PSG due to the injury sustained by star man Neymar.

"It's normal to worry about Neymar and see how his situation is," Cavani told Canal+.

"And if there is an injury, it's normal to worry about it.

"But we are always positive. And I hope he is too.

"I hope everything is going well, that he can recover as soon as possible and be with us in the next matches."

Although PSG maintaining their perfect home record in Ligue 1 this season leaves Emery's men with a hand on the league trophy, Cavani says his side are not looking ahead to the Madrid tie in 10 days' time.

"We are all satisfied, we made a very good match," Cavani added. "The Real match is another story, so we do not think about it yet.

"We won this match, we will think of Real at the right moment."