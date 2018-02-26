Tiger Woods continued to impress with a trio of birdies at the Honda Classic on Sunday, but a goose at Palm Beach Gardens is likely to be less than impressed after it got in the way of a drive from the 14-time major champion.

Mind the goose! Tiger Woods collects birdies in more ways than one

After beginning the day at level par, seven off the lead, Woods made it to three under before a bogey at nine stunted his momentum.

His third gain of the day came at the eighth, where an accurate tee shot disturbed a goose that was stood in the fairway.

Thankfully, the ball had already bounced twice and was not traveling at enough pace to injure the luckless bird.



Look out little guy!



Tiger caught the Golden Goose pic.twitter.com/PDJW9bAldr

— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 25, 2018



Woods duly claimed another birdie of his own to raise his hopes of charging into contention, but a dropped shot at the next left him five behind Justin Thomas.