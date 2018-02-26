Silva: Neymar a doubt for Coupe de France quarter-final

News

Neymar will not be able to play for Paris Saint-Germain in their Coupe de France tie with Marseille on Wednesday, believes Thiago Silva.

The Brazil forward suffered a suspected right ankle injury towards the end of PSG's 3-0 Classique win against the same opponents in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Neymar, who had been a doubt for the game due to a virus, left the field on a stretcher in tears after landing awkwardly following a challenge with Bouna Sarr.

PSG had to play the closing stages with 10 men as Unai Emery had used all three of his substitutes, resting players amid a busy schedule including the Champions League last-16 return leg with Real Madrid on March 6, a tie in which they trail 3-1.

But Neymar was not among the players withdrawn, the world's most expensive player consequently suffering an injury that could make him a doubt for the Madrid tie.

Silva indicated Neymar has no chance of featuring against Marseille when PSG renew their rivalry in the Coupe de France quarter-finals in four days' time.

"Neymar played and he has the right to play," PSG's captain told Canal+ in a post-match interview.

"I'm not a doctor but I know it was swollen straight away.

"I know he won't be able to play against Marseille on Wednesday. We'll have to see how he recovers."

