The Twins signed Logan Morrison to a one-year contract Sunday, with a vesting option for a second year, according to Fox Sports.

MLB free agent news: Twins sign Logan Morrison after 38-home run season

Morrison will make $6 million in 2018, with a possible vesting option driving it to $16.5 million over two years, the report says. Morrison hit 38 home runs last season with the Rays, and he has 69 home runs during the last three seasons.

Adding Morrison provides Minnesota with depth should designated hitter Miguel Sano get handed a suspension for sexual assault allegations. Sano will make his spring debut Wednesday, but he's also been recovering from a leg injury.

Morrison can play first base, left field or serve as the Twins' designated hitter. While he's only a career .245 hitter, he's developed more consistently lately.

The Twins have been focusing on their rotation most of the winter, adding Michael Pineda and Jake Odorizzi, but Morrison should be a solid pickup capable of providing another power bat in the Twins' batting order.