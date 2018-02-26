Tiafoe takes out first title in Delray Beach

Frances Tiafoe crowned a breakthrough week at the Delray Beach Open in style by claiming his maiden ATP World Tour title.

Tiafoe, who had never made an ATP semi-final prior to this week, defeated Peter Gojowczyk 6-1 6-4 on Sunday, having already claimed the scalps of Juan Martin Del Potro, Hyeon Chung and Denis Shapovalov.

As a result, the 20-year-old becomes the youngest American to win a title on tour since a 19-year-old Andy Roddick prevailed in Houston in 2002.

If Tiafoe was nervous ahead of his first final, it certainly did not show as the youngster won the first five games against an opponent who could have moved into the world's top 50 for the first time with victory.

The second set was a tighter affair as Gojowczyk, who had won his last eight matches against Americans, belatedly found some form.

Yet Tiafoe was still able to prevail in straight sets, confidently sealing victory with a love hold after claiming two breaks to his opponent's one.