It'd be a dream - Arsenal legend Henry wants Gunners manager's job

Thierry Henry wants to be considered for the Arsenal manager's position once Arsene Wenger departs, calling it his "dream" job.

Arsenal lost 3-0 to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final on Sunday, producing a poor display that is sure to increase the scrutiny on Wenger, especially with his team 10 points adrift of a top-four place in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on the Champions League for a second successive season.

The Frenchman has faced frequent calls to end his near 22-year association with the north London club in recent times but has clung on to the manager's role despite the team being on a downward trajectory.

Sunday's defeat - courtesy of goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva - means the Europa League is now their last chance of silverware this season.

Henry, who emerged as a world star under Wenger during his playing days at Arsenal, has been touted as a potential replacement when the 68-year-old does depart and admitted he would jump at the chance.

"It would be a dream for me," Henry told Sky Sports.

"Interested [in the job]? Yes. Who wouldn't be?

"But I can't talk about it because of the respect that I have for the man in charge still, and my job that I'm doing with Belgium right now."