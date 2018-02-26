Pep Guardiola lifted his first trophy with Manchester City on Sunday, with his side setting a new club record due to the impressive margin of the victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final.

Arsenal hit record new lows as Man City set club best in Carabao Cup final

The Gunners, meanwhile, set a a few records of their own, though it will make for grim reading for fans of the London side.

The final saw City continue with the same stunning form they've showed all season, condemning their opponents to an embarrassing defeat at Wembley, with Arsene Wenger's charges seemingly at a loss as to how to cope with the onslaught from Guardiola's men.

Goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva secured a 3-0 win for the Manchester side, their best-ever result in a cup final, while the opposite is true for Arsenal – it's their biggest ever loss in a cup final.

It's widely known that Wenger has never won the Carabao Cup (also known as the League Cup), but followers of the Emirates side will be aggrieved to know that Arsenal have lost six of their eight appearances in the final of the competition – including each of their last three.

MORE:

No defence, no fight, no leaders - the same old story for Wenger in Wembley humiliation

| Carabao Cup: Draw, fixtures, results & guide to each round

| Salah the best since Henry? Neville offers 14 names to counter Piers Morgan claim

| Manchester City cruise past Arsenal to Carabao Cup title



In fact, the Gunners are the first side in the history of the tournament to lose in three successive appearances in the final, with Wenger having led his squads to the ultimate match in 2007, 2011 and 2018.

And with the French manager having it all to do again against City in the Premier League on Thursday – and Champions League football looking increasingly unlikely – fans will no doubt be wondering when significant changes will be made in order to restore some of the storied club's former glory.