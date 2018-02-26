Guardiola sets sights on treble after 'outstanding' EFL Cup triumph

Pep Guardiola has set his sights on ending the season laden with silverware after earning his first trophy as Manchester City boss in the EFL Cup final.

Guardiola sets sights on further silverware after 'outstanding' EFL Cup triumph

The Premier League champions-elect swatted Arsenal aside at Wembley on Sunday, winning 3-0 thanks to goals from Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva.

Defeat to League One Wigan Athletic ended any talk of City sweeping their way to a quadruple this term, but they will look to restore their 16-point lead atop the Premier League table when they visit Arsenal on Thursday.

A place in the last eight of the Champions League also looks secure, City 4-0 up against Basel, and Guardiola will not rest with just the League Cup as he looks to resume the kind of dominance he has previously enjoyed at Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"It was so important to win this one after the defeat in the [FA] Cup," Guardiola told Sky Sports.

"It's a pity because we played 45 minutes 10 against 11. The FA Cup always is difficult but we played good but, unfortunately, we could not go through.

"But now we have to focus absolutely in the Premier League to try to win the games and hopefully arrive good in the quarter finals of the Champions League."

Aguero capitalised on slack Arsenal defending to open the scoring before City hit their stride to pull clear in the second half - with Guardiola elated at their ability to move through the gears.

"The first half we were not as good," he said. "A lot of mistakes in the simple passes.

"The second half we played with more courage, personality and that's why we played much, much better. In the second half we were outstanding."