Tennis: Van Uytvanck wins see-saw contest to upset Cibulkova in Budapest

Alison Van Uytvanck won a back-and-forth contest against Dominika Cibulkova in the final of the Hungarian Ladies Open to clinch a second career WTA title.

The Belgian, ranked 47 places below her top-seeded opponent, caused a mini upset to win 6-3 3-6 7-5 in Budapest and add to her triumph in Quebec City last season.

Van Uytvanck largely coasted through the first set, breaking her opponent twice but having to save five break-point chances for Cibulkova in the process.

The roles were reversed in the second set with world number 33 Cibulkova shifting the momentum, and there was little to split the two in the decider.

However, it was Van Uytvanck that made the decisive breakthrough in game 11, and she held her nerve when Cibulkova had another break point in the following game before going on to cap an impressive week.